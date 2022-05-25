$1.48 Billion in Sales Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) will announce $1.48 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.51 billion. DoorDash posted sales of $1.24 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full year sales of $6.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.89 billion to $6.14 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $7.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.19 billion to $7.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for DoorDash.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. DoorDash’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis.

DASH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $256.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Wolfe Research lowered their price target on DoorDash from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DoorDash from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on DoorDash from $155.00 to $138.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, DoorDash currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.52.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $62.66 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a one year low of $57.60 and a one year high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a PE ratio of -40.95 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.28.

In related news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc acquired 390,276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $84.65 per share, with a total value of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 2,754 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.74, for a total value of $271,929.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 442,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,000,161. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,120,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $1,638,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 110,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,690,000 after purchasing an additional 30,490 shares during the period. Junson Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth about $2,591,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,230,000. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

