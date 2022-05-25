$1.61 Earnings Per Share Expected for Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Dine Brands Global, Inc. (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) will post $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Dine Brands Global’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.49 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.68. Dine Brands Global reported earnings of $1.94 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dine Brands Global will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.14. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.24 to $7.23. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dine Brands Global.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.10. Dine Brands Global had a net margin of 10.53% and a negative return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $230.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DIN shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. MKM Partners cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $92.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Dine Brands Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dine Brands Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.11.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 3.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $58,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 132.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 929 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Dine Brands Global stock opened at $66.94 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $73.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.27. Dine Brands Global has a fifty-two week low of $61.38 and a fifty-two week high of $98.19. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 1.89.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, June 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 32.80%.

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

