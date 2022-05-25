$1.69 Billion in Sales Expected for SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.69 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.74 billion. SVB Financial Group posted sales of $1.50 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 12.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full-year sales of $7.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $7.01 billion to $7.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.30 billion to $9.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for SVB Financial Group.
SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.37 by $2.55. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. SVB Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 28.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ SIVB opened at $427.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $512.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $604.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.80. SVB Financial Group has a 1 year low of $419.60 and a 1 year high of $763.22.
In other news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total value of $26,239.50. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Edmonds-Waters sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $2,291,653.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,360 shares of company stock worth $4,857,395 over the last ninety days. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in SVB Financial Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,346,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,550,675,000 after buying an additional 92,553 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,302,020 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,966,216,000 after purchasing an additional 154,048 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,932,895 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,640,808,000 after purchasing an additional 20,340 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 28.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,449,195 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,370,224,000 after purchasing an additional 535,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.6% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,364,708 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,322,935,000 after purchasing an additional 81,377 shares during the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)
SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.
