$1.71 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $1.71 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.42 and the highest is $1.89. Ryman Hospitality Properties reported earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5,800%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.51 to $6.18. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $7.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.29 to $8.13. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($1.38). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,684.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on RHP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, May 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.67.

Shares of RHP opened at $80.89 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $71.03 and a fifty-two week high of $101.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $91.25 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.70 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 135,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,851,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $875,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $329,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

