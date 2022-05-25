$1.72 EPS Expected for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $1.72 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PepsiCo’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.76 and the lowest is $1.64. PepsiCo also reported earnings per share of $1.72 during the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PepsiCo will report full year earnings of $6.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.63 to $6.68. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.13 to $7.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover PepsiCo.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.05. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 53.44% and a net margin of 12.57%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PEP. Citigroup raised their target price on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, DZ Bank cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PepsiCo presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.56.

NASDAQ PEP opened at $167.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $232.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $144.61 and a twelve month high of $177.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $168.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.82%.

In related news, CEO Eugene Willemsen sold 4,560 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.61, for a total value of $800,781.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,523.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Flavell sold 5,150 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.11, for a total value of $901,816.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,275 shares in the company, valued at $4,951,235.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TCW Group Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 440,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,553,000 after purchasing an additional 135,394 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 5.1% in the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 97,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,726,000 after purchasing an additional 4,739 shares during the last quarter. Canandaigua National Corp increased its stake in PepsiCo by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 59,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 128,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,259,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 288.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 32,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,886,000 after acquiring an additional 24,114 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

