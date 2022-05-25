$10.95 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Analysts expect United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) to announce $10.95 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for United Airlines’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.23 billion and the lowest is $9.73 billion. United Airlines posted sales of $5.47 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $42.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $48.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.66 billion.

UAL stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a 1 year low of $30.54 and a 1 year high of $60.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.37.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

