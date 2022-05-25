$10.95 Billion in Sales Expected for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will post $10.95 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $9.73 billion to $12.23 billion. United Airlines reported sales of $5.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 100.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full-year sales of $42.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $39.69 billion to $45.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $48.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.96 billion to $51.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow United Airlines.

United Airlines (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.19) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.66 billion.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of United Airlines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Shares of NYSE UAL opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. United Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $30.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.58. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.37.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

