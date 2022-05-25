$103.63 Million in Sales Expected for Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN) This Quarter

Analysts expect Appian Co. (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) to post $103.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Appian’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.40 million and the highest is $103.78 million. Appian posted sales of $83.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.9%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Appian will report full-year sales of $0.00 for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $535.82 million, with estimates ranging from $518.00 million to $545.73 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Appian.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.07. Appian had a negative net margin of 24.88% and a negative return on equity of 28.38%. The company had revenue of $114.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $107.19 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

APPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Appian from $100.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.43.

Appian stock opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. Appian has a 12-month low of $40.63 and a 12-month high of $149.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.12 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.77.

In other news, insider Pavel Zamudio-Ramirez sold 2,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total transaction of $118,252.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,249.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 103,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $4,278,278.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,103,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,318,278.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 839,818 shares of company stock worth $40,140,064 and sold 16,082 shares worth $908,684. Company insiders own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Appian by 1,103.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 19,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,200,000 after buying an additional 18,090 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Appian by 75.6% in the first quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 40,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 17,261 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $490,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Appian in the first quarter worth $278,000. 80.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Appian Corporation provides low-code automation platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform automates the creation of forms, workflows, data structures, reports, user interfaces, and other software elements that are needed to be manually coded. The company also offers professional and customer support services.

