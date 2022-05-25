$115.44 Million in Sales Expected for Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) to report sales of $115.44 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $127.00 million and the lowest is $102.16 million. Hersha Hospitality Trust reported sales of $70.10 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hersha Hospitality Trust will report full-year sales of $417.82 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $396.59 million to $431.50 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $440.01 million, with estimates ranging from $392.00 million to $487.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Hersha Hospitality Trust.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 21.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) earnings per share.

HT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. B. Riley increased their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.56.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $909,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 20.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the third quarter worth about $6,188,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 157.9% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 753,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,906,000 after buying an additional 461,134 shares during the period. LDR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 874.4% in the first quarter. LDR Capital Management LLC now owns 301,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,738,000 after buying an additional 270,567 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 407.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 308,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,285,000 after buying an additional 247,542 shares during the period. 60.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HT opened at $9.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a market cap of $384.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.24 and a beta of 2.25. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $7.92 and a 12-month high of $12.42.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

