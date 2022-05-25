$122.99 Million in Sales Expected for Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) will announce $122.99 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sapiens International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.70 million and the lowest is $121.27 million. Sapiens International reported sales of $114.41 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sapiens International will report full year sales of $497.62 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $496.96 million to $498.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $541.56 million, with estimates ranging from $536.69 million to $546.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sapiens International.

Get Sapiens International alerts:

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $117.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $117.21 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Sapiens International in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Sapiens International from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SPNS opened at $23.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.86 and its 200 day moving average is $29.66. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34 and a beta of 1.37. Sapiens International has a 52 week low of $22.16 and a 52 week high of $38.32.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.352 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 16th. This represents a $1.41 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Sapiens International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 151.61%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 15,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 9,624 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 80,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Sapiens International by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 20,014 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $690,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its holdings in Sapiens International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 33,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $853,000 after buying an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.28% of the company’s stock.

About Sapiens International (Get Rating)

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, the European Union, the United Kingdom, Israel, and internationally. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sapiens International (SPNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sapiens International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sapiens International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.