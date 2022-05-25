$123.72 Million in Sales Expected for SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) to announce $123.72 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for SailPoint Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $121.30 million to $126.50 million. SailPoint Technologies posted sales of $102.49 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SailPoint Technologies will report full year sales of $521.16 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $519.11 million to $524.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $627.27 million, with estimates ranging from $593.14 million to $655.45 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover SailPoint Technologies.

SailPoint Technologies (NYSE:SAIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. SailPoint Technologies had a negative net margin of 17.13% and a negative return on equity of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $115.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SAIL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of SailPoint Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded SailPoint Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on SailPoint Technologies in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, SailPoint Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.85.

In related news, Director Tracey Newell sold 1,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $77,892.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher Schmitt sold 3,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.40, for a total value of $155,871.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,578 shares of company stock worth $1,436,192. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SAIL. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in SailPoint Technologies by 3.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 604,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,846,000 after acquiring an additional 22,520 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 24.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after buying an additional 2,923 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in SailPoint Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $325,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 0.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 200,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,609,000 after buying an additional 1,404 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in SailPoint Technologies by 31.4% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 977,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,902,000 after buying an additional 233,700 shares during the period.

NYSE:SAIL opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. SailPoint Technologies has a 1-year low of $34.98 and a 1-year high of $64.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a PE ratio of -75.31 and a beta of 1.55.

SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Inc provides enterprise identity security solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company offers software as a service (SaaS) and software platforms, which provide organizations visibility and the intelligence required to empower users and manage their access to systems, applications, and data across hybrid information technology environments, spanning on-premises, cloud and mobile applications, and file storage platforms.

