$130.50 Million in Sales Expected for Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Meta Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) will report $130.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Meta Financial Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $127.98 million and the highest is $132.46 million. Meta Financial Group posted sales of $130.93 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Meta Financial Group will report full year sales of $586.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $567.72 million to $622.14 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $653.06 million, with estimates ranging from $638.86 million to $666.14 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Meta Financial Group.

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by ($0.15). Meta Financial Group had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 15.34%. The company had revenue of $193.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $201.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CASH shares. StockNews.com raised Meta Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Meta Financial Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Meta Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

In related news, EVP Kia S. Tang sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.09, for a total value of $228,260.13. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $474,702.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. NextCapital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the first quarter worth $89,799,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $55,008,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Meta Financial Group by 45.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,484,699 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $88,623,000 after acquiring an additional 467,116 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Meta Financial Group by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 615,731 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,735,000 after purchasing an additional 255,324 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth $11,935,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CASH stock opened at $38.52 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Meta Financial Group has a twelve month low of $36.02 and a twelve month high of $65.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 8th. Meta Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is 3.72%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for MetaBank that offers various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. The company offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts; term lending, asset-based lending, factoring, leasing, insurance premium financing, government guaranteed lending, and other commercial finance products; warehouse financing; healthcare receivables loans; and consumer credit products.

