$15.37 Million in Sales Expected for Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Neuronetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) to post $15.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Neuronetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $15.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $15.33 million. Neuronetics posted sales of $14.20 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Neuronetics will report full year sales of $60.74 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $60.70 million to $60.78 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $69.86 million, with estimates ranging from $69.20 million to $70.51 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Neuronetics.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.01). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 39.03% and a negative net margin of 59.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.31) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.06.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 10,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $30,087.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cannell Capital Llc purchased 106,455 shares of Neuronetics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.13 per share, with a total value of $226,749.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,329,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,089.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 358,926 shares of company stock valued at $911,204. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 2,750,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 118,131 shares during the last quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after purchasing an additional 279,220 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,842,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,219,000 after purchasing an additional 79,961 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,594,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,112,000 after purchasing an additional 22,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its stake in Neuronetics by 20.6% during the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 880,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,774,000 after purchasing an additional 150,212 shares during the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:STIM opened at $2.36 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.25, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Neuronetics has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $17.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.49. The company has a market cap of $62.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.31.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with neurohealth disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

