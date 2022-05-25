$152.07 Million in Sales Expected for EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) will post sales of $152.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $154.90 million and the lowest is $149.39 million. EVERTEC reported sales of $149.15 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $600.71 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $598.18 million to $604.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $629.71 million, with estimates ranging from $620.24 million to $643.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow EVERTEC.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $150.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $146.07 million. EVERTEC had a return on equity of 43.09% and a net margin of 27.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised EVERTEC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $49.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com cut EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVERTEC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

In related news, EVP Luis A. Rodriguez-Gonzalez sold 9,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.57, for a total transaction of $347,071.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,851.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Castillo Rodrigo Del sold 15,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $601,429.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 220,747 shares of company stock worth $8,474,693. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 21.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,032 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,973,000 after acquiring an additional 59,927 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 17.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,710 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 51.8% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 19,905 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 22.5% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 9,849 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 1,808 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 83.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EVTC opened at $36.72 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.95. EVERTEC has a fifty-two week low of $36.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is 8.89%.

EVERTEC Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.