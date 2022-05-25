$153.52 Million in Sales Expected for Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) will post sales of $153.52 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $177.37 million and the lowest is $132.10 million. Summit Hotel Properties reported sales of $86.52 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year sales of $586.71 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $513.10 million to $674.44 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $693.17 million, with estimates ranging from $612.70 million to $752.67 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.28). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative net margin of 9.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.07) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Summit Hotel Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Hotel Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 16,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $7,475,000. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,281,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INN opened at $8.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.45 and a 200 day moving average of $9.59. The company has a market cap of $874.90 million, a PE ratio of -14.12 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. Summit Hotel Properties has a 12-month low of $7.91 and a 12-month high of $10.94.

About Summit Hotel Properties (Get Rating)

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.