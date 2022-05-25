$16.31 Million in Sales Expected for Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) will report sales of $16.31 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $16.14 million and the highest estimate coming in at $16.48 million. Stellus Capital Investment posted sales of $15.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full-year sales of $67.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $65.91 million to $69.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $77.72 million, with estimates ranging from $69.77 million to $85.68 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). Stellus Capital Investment had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 51.94%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCM shares. Hovde Group downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Stellus Capital Investment in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd bought 8,834 shares of Stellus Capital Investment stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.86 per share, with a total value of $113,605.24. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 5.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cliffwater LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 219,388 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,036 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 69.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 97,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after purchasing an additional 40,002 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 47.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,279 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 8,784 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $275,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter worth $163,000. 16.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SCM opened at $12.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.55. The company has a market cap of $248.82 million, a PE ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 1.16. Stellus Capital Investment has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $14.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0933 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.80%. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.00%.

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

