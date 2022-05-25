$177.18 Million in Sales Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) will post $177.18 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $179.10 million and the lowest is $174.80 million. WideOpenWest posted sales of $287.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 38.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full year sales of $710.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $708.00 million to $711.70 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $726.70 million, with estimates ranging from $720.30 million to $738.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WideOpenWest.

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). WideOpenWest had a net margin of 83.12% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%. The company had revenue of $174.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WOW. Zacks Investment Research raised WideOpenWest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. B. Riley boosted their price target on WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.57.

NYSE WOW opened at $21.93 on Wednesday. WideOpenWest has a 1-year low of $15.59 and a 1-year high of $23.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.83 and a 200-day moving average of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.77.

In other WideOpenWest news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 4,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.05, for a total transaction of $87,919.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,416,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,404,454.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Donald Craig Martin sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 412,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,244,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,385 shares of company stock worth $1,252,768. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 328.1% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,282,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,367,000 after buying an additional 982,931 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of WideOpenWest by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $120,000. Simcoe Capital Management LLC lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Simcoe Capital Management LLC now owns 4,343,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,756,000 after acquiring an additional 139,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in WideOpenWest by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,856,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,255,000 after acquiring an additional 445,917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

