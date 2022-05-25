$181.84 Million in Sales Expected for Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) to announce sales of $181.84 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Everi’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $178.00 million and the highest is $184.90 million. Everi posted sales of $172.58 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Everi will report full-year sales of $734.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $729.10 million to $739.90 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $786.64 million, with estimates ranging from $768.01 million to $811.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Everi.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The firm had revenue of $175.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.38 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Everi’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of research reports. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Everi from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Everi in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Everi presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.80.

Shares of NYSE:EVRI opened at $15.94 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.52. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.84 and a beta of 2.61.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $1,256,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $701,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $335,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Everi in the 4th quarter worth about $1,159,000. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in Everi in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,752,000. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

