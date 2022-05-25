$2.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) will post $2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Bio-Techne’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.12 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.05. Bio-Techne posted earnings per share of $1.87 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Techne will report full-year earnings of $7.91 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.82 to $7.99. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $9.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.05 to $9.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Bio-Techne.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.21. Bio-Techne had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 16.82%. The company had revenue of $290.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. Bio-Techne’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TECH. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Techne in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $520.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of Bio-Techne from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Bio-Techne from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Bio-Techne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $400.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $488.43.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $357.17 on Wednesday. Bio-Techne has a 1 year low of $335.02 and a 1 year high of $543.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $403.70 and its 200-day moving average is $427.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.18, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.56, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is 23.36%.

In other Bio-Techne news, Director Robert V. Baumgartner bought 300 shares of Bio-Techne stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $352.55 per share, for a total transaction of $105,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,562,870.30. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 9,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,721,000 after acquiring an additional 4,375 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,121,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares during the last quarter. WMS Partners LLC lifted its stake in Bio-Techne by 43.2% in the third quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 3,669 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,898,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 127.4% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 2,820 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 1,580 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research, and diagnostics and bioprocessing markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment provides biological reagents used in various aspects of life science research, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy, such as cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, small molecules, tissue culture sera, and cell selection technologies.

