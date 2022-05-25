$2.14 Billion in Sales Expected for Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) will report $2.14 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Vertex Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.17 billion and the lowest is $2.09 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $1.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 19.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $8.57 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.29 billion to $8.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $9.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.82 billion to $9.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTXGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.54 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.10.

VRTX stock opened at $268.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $263.82 and a 200-day moving average of $235.50. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.55.

In other news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total transaction of $75,058.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Jeffrey M. Leiden sold 15,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.04, for a total transaction of $4,563,652.56. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 74,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,435,206.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,012 shares of company stock worth $11,804,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 123.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,275 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,117,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,434 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 638,594 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $165,934,000 after buying an additional 161,674 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,831,000. Finally, Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 77,300 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,173,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

