$2.18 Billion in Sales Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) to post $2.18 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.12 billion and the highest is $2.25 billion. Constellation Brands reported sales of $2.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year sales of $9.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.34 billion to $9.49 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $10.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.85 billion to $10.21 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.22. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 0.42% and a positive return on equity of 16.43%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $278.00 to $276.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $260.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on Constellation Brands from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.19.

Shares of STZ stock opened at $244.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,355.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.07. Constellation Brands has a 12-month low of $207.35 and a 12-month high of $261.52. The business’s 50 day moving average is $241.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $235.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently -516.67%.

In other news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 3,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total transaction of $961,898.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,758,692. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James O. Bourdeau sold 12,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.24, for a total value of $3,269,526.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,902.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 25,822 shares of company stock valued at $6,451,256. 15.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Curi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Constellation Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Constellation Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. 74.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

