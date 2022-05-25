$2.29 EPS Expected for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $2.29 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Stryker’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.21. Stryker reported earnings per share of $2.25 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Stryker will report full year earnings of $9.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.60 to $9.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $10.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.35 to $11.05. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Stryker.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.04. Stryker had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 24.09%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Stryker from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $315.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.53.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $317,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Stryker by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 18,298 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,837,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares in the last quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $10,142,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Stryker by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 117,477 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $30,981,000 after acquiring an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 72,996 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $19,521,000 after buying an additional 16,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

SYK opened at $233.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.22 billion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. Stryker has a twelve month low of $224.02 and a twelve month high of $281.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $253.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $256.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 52.85%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

