$2.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $2.34 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.30 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.40. Microsoft posted earnings per share of $2.17 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year earnings of $9.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.28 to $9.40. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $10.62 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.57 to $10.93. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a net margin of 37.63% and a return on equity of 44.85%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group set a $360.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $353.87.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,316.7% in the first quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 85 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam raised its stake in Microsoft by 15,400.0% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSFT traded down $1.95 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $257.67. 275,051 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 36,683,352. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $284.77 and its 200 day moving average is $304.73. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $243.00 and a 12 month high of $349.67.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 25.89%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

