$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) to report $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.33 billion and the highest is $2.58 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $2.25 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $10.30 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.84 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $10.93 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.42 billion to $11.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $23.00 to $22.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $38.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.81.

In other Cushman & Wakefield news, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 2,061 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $43,281.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Andrew R. Mcdonald sold 13,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.63, for a total value of $291,529.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,330,380. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in Cushman & Wakefield in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cushman & Wakefield in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cushman & Wakefield by 3,128.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CWK opened at $17.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.37. Cushman & Wakefield has a 52 week low of $15.97 and a 52 week high of $23.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.94 and a 200 day moving average of $20.11.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cushman & Wakefield plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial real estate services under the Cushman & Wakefield brand in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific segments.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.