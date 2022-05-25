$2.51 Billion in Sales Expected for MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) will post sales of $2.51 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for MercadoLibre’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.44 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.55 billion. MercadoLibre reported sales of $1.70 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 47.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that MercadoLibre will report full year sales of $10.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.35 billion to $10.70 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.78 billion to $14.72 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow MercadoLibre.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.36). MercadoLibre had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 21.93%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $956.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,685.00 to $1,440.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,750.00 to $1,500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,670.50.

In related news, CAO Marcelo Melamud purchased 55 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $881.82 per share, for a total transaction of $48,500.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 205 shares of company stock worth $188,950 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Frisch Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Frisch Financial Group Inc. now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 5.8% during the first quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 3.7% during the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 2.4% during the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. 79.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ MELI opened at $699.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,029.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,119.63. MercadoLibre has a 12 month low of $640.00 and a 12 month high of $1,970.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.70 and a beta of 1.56.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

