$200.80 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) This Quarter

Analysts expect Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) to post sales of $200.80 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Trust of America’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $197.72 million and the highest is $202.69 million. Healthcare Trust of America reported sales of $188.62 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America will report full year sales of $806.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $792.72 million to $819.60 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $837.38 million, with estimates ranging from $792.70 million to $870.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Healthcare Trust of America.
Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 12.13%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,841,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,160,000 after acquiring an additional 364,815 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 205,013 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,081,000 after acquiring an additional 2,751 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,715 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period.
NYSE HTA opened at $29.70 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 70.71 and a beta of 0.61. Healthcare Trust of America has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.87.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Healthcare Trust of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 309.52%.
About Healthcare Trust of America (Get Rating)
Healthcare Trust of America, Inc (NYSE: HTA) is the largest dedicated owner and operator of MOBs in the United States, comprising approximately 25.1 million square feet of GLA, with $7.4 billion invested primarily in MOBs. HTA provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in highly-desirable locations.
