$201.21 Million in Sales Expected for STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) will announce sales of $201.21 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.56 million and the highest is $202.47 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $180.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $809.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.74 million to $815.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $843.94 million, with estimates ranging from $802.24 million to $912.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

Get STORE Capital alerts:

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $222.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 36.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently commented on STOR. BMO Capital Markets cut STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE STOR opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.13. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.80%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth about $29,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in STORE Capital by 120.0% in the third quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STORE Capital (STOR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for STORE Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STORE Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.