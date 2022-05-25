$23.17 Billion in Sales Expected for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) will report $23.17 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have provided estimates for Bank of America’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $23.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $22.63 billion. Bank of America reported sales of $21.47 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank of America will report full year sales of $94.42 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.36 billion to $96.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $101.52 billion, with estimates ranging from $96.12 billion to $105.11 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Bank of America.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 earnings per share. Bank of America’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Bank of America from $52.50 to $53.50 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Bank of America from $52.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Robert W. Baird raised Bank of America from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 7th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of NYSE BAC opened at $35.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.12. Bank of America has a 1-year low of $32.96 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The firm has a market cap of $287.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 591,207,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,369,557,000 after purchasing an additional 5,015,041 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 0.5% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,855,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,960,563,000 after purchasing an additional 634,955 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Bank of America in the fourth quarter worth about $3,938,246,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 1.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,940,776 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,522,699,000 after purchasing an additional 603,512 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 35,229,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,452,584,000 after purchasing an additional 773,812 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

