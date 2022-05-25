2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “2seventy bio Inc. is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “
TSVT has been the subject of a number of other reports. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Monday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of 2seventy bio to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.
2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($3.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.73) by ($1.47). The business had revenue of $8.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.73) EPS. 2seventy bio’s revenue was down 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that 2seventy bio will post -8.9 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSVT. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $123,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors own 50.43% of the company’s stock.
About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)
2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. Its products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and CAR-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.
