2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday.

TWOU has been the subject of a number of other reports. William Blair lowered 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on 2U in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.61.

Shares of 2U stock traded down $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $10.60. 1,078,441 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,369,071. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.41. The firm has a market cap of $816.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a 1-year low of $8.12 and a 1-year high of $46.52.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative return on equity of 18.88% and a negative net margin of 28.45%. The business had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.46) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 397,314 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 2U by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

