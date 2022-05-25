2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Lowered to Underweight at Piper Sandler

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00. Piper Sandler’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 15.09% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on TWOU. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on 2U from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of 2U from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered 2U from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.07.

Shares of TWOU opened at $10.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. 2U has a 52-week low of $8.12 and a 52-week high of $46.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.41. The company has a market capitalization of $816.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.22.

2U ( NASDAQ:TWOU Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.97 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 2U will post -1.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in 2U by 1.0% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 40,905 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in 2U by 0.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,893,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in 2U by 8.0% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 649 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in 2U by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 99,611 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd increased its position in shares of 2U by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 21,695 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter.

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

