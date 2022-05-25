2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 price objective on the software maker’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.34% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “2U, Inc. is an education technology company. It is a provider of cloud-based software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions that enables nonprofit colleges and universities to deliver their education to students anywhere. The Company offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs in social work, science, public administration, healthcare, laws, education, and business administration. It also offers a suite of technology-enabled services including content development, student acquisition, and state authorization services, as well as application advising, student and faculty support, and in-program student field placements. 2U, Inc. is based in Landover, Maryland. “

Get 2U alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on TWOU. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of 2U from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of 2U in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered shares of 2U from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on shares of 2U from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.36.

2U stock traded down $1.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,369,071. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.08 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 1.22. 2U has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $46.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $11.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.41.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. 2U had a negative net margin of 28.45% and a negative return on equity of 18.88%. The firm had revenue of $253.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that 2U will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in 2U by 2.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,186,461 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $121,996,000 after acquiring an additional 236,995 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,013,123 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,134,000 after acquiring an additional 397,314 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $76,147,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in 2U by 8.7% in the first quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,733,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,542,000 after acquiring an additional 460,723 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in 2U by 11.1% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,769,009 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,492,000 after buying an additional 177,100 shares in the last quarter.

About 2U (Get Rating)

2U, Inc operates as an education technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides the technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2U (TWOU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 2U Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2U and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.