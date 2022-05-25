$3.15 EPS Expected for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $3.15 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for United Parcel Service’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.32 and the lowest is $3.03. United Parcel Service posted earnings per share of $3.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service will report full-year earnings of $12.83 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.46 to $13.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $13.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $13.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover United Parcel Service.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.17. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 82.94% and a net margin of 10.90%. The company had revenue of $24.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on United Parcel Service from $204.00 to $199.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $203.00 to $232.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. KeyCorp upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $225.04.

NYSE UPS traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.11. 2,858,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,392,680. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $192.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. United Parcel Service has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The stock has a market cap of $152.13 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.16.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 49.63%.

In related news, insider Philippe R. Gilbert sold 3,897 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.37, for a total value of $839,296.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 126.4% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 57.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

