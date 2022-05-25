$3.25 Billion in Sales Expected for International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) This Quarter

Analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) will post $3.25 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for International Flavors & Fragrances’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.23 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.27 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Flavors & Fragrances will report full year sales of $12.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.73 billion to $12.85 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.13 billion to $13.27 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow International Flavors & Fragrances.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently commented on IFF. StockNews.com upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Barclays decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $127.00 to $121.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $188.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.51.

Shares of NYSE IFF opened at $128.54 on Wednesday. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $113.40 and a fifty-two week high of $157.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $126.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $32.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 144.95%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 630 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.68, for a total transaction of $76,658.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,879.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 214,391 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $28,156,000 after buying an additional 9,001 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Sarl raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 25,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,321,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA raised its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 43,102 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 25.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after acquiring an additional 17,636 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

