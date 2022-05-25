$3.41 Billion in Sales Expected for NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) will report sales of $3.41 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for NetEase’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.33 billion and the highest is $3.49 billion. NetEase reported sales of $3.13 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NetEase will report full year sales of $14.27 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.49 billion to $14.78 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $16.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $16.88 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NetEase.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology company reported $7.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $6.73. The company had revenue of $23.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.12 billion. NetEase had a net margin of 19.25% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NetEase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of NetEase from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of NetEase from $136.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. 86 Research raised shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NetEase in a research note on Sunday, April 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $132.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NTES. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of NetEase by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 22,229,170 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,898,373,000 after purchasing an additional 4,924,243 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 338.5% during the 4th quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,452,541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $453,180,000 after acquiring an additional 3,437,153 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 3,544,572 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $302,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925,039 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 129.4% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,505,490 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,440 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the 4th quarter valued at about $112,165,000. Institutional investors own 21.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTES opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase has a 12-month low of $68.62 and a 12-month high of $119.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. NetEase’s payout ratio is presently 41.49%.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on gaming, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Games Services, Youdao, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

