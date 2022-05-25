$32.87 Million in Sales Expected for OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) will announce sales of $32.87 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for OrthoPediatrics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $31.80 million to $33.78 million. OrthoPediatrics posted sales of $26.70 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will report full-year sales of $123.46 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $122.96 million to $123.93 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $148.75 million, with estimates ranging from $147.81 million to $149.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for OrthoPediatrics.
OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.05. OrthoPediatrics had a negative net margin of 14.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.04%. The firm had revenue of $24.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.31) EPS.
Shares of KIDS opened at $41.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $48.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.68. OrthoPediatrics has a fifty-two week low of $36.71 and a fifty-two week high of $73.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $835.90 million, a PE ratio of -53.66 and a beta of 0.88.
In other news, Director Mark C. Throdahl sold 5,961 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.60, for a total value of $349,314.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 4,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.55, for a total transaction of $236,415.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,984 shares of company stock valued at $1,334,452. Corporate insiders own 30.30% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the first quarter worth $26,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 7.4% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 59,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after buying an additional 4,147 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter valued at $410,000. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 9.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 455,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,593,000 after buying an additional 38,638 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its position in OrthoPediatrics by 44.2% during the first quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 374,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,239,000 after buying an additional 114,844 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.51% of the company’s stock.
OrthoPediatrics Company Profile (Get Rating)
OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.
Read More
