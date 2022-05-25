$355.07 Million in Sales Expected for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) will post sales of $355.07 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $345.20 million to $361.54 million. New York Community Bancorp reported sales of $347.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that New York Community Bancorp will report full year sales of $1.43 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for New York Community Bancorp.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.01. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 34.51% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NYCB. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stephens lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of New York Community Bancorp from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.62.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.35. New York Community Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $14.33. The firm has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.20%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NYCB. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 40.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 37.2% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 57,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after buying an additional 15,475 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 47.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 100,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 32,526 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 25.4% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 123,555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,590,000 after buying an additional 25,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 9.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 19,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. 61.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

