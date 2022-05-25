360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.39 EPS

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $7.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.39, Fidelity Earnings reports. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 43.82% and a net margin of 34.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share.

Shares of QFIN stock opened at $12.97 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.61 and its 200 day moving average is $18.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.61. 360 DigiTech has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Get 360 DigiTech alerts:

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.02%. 360 DigiTech’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.92%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on 360 DigiTech from $35.15 to $26.78 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 360 DigiTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of 360 DigiTech by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 55,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 135.4% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 49,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 28,733 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 635.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 17,183 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of 360 DigiTech in the 1st quarter worth approximately $346,000. 48.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About 360 DigiTech (Get Rating)

360 DigiTech, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates financial technology platform under the 360 Jietiao brand in the People's Republic of China. The company provides credit-driven services that matches borrowers with financial institution partners enabling financial institution partners to conduct customer acquisition, initial credit screening, advanced risk assessment, collection, and other post-facilitation services; and platform services, including loan facilitation and post-facilitation services to financial institution partners under intelligence credit engine, referral services, and risk management software-as-a-service.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for 360 DigiTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 360 DigiTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.