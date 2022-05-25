3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY) Short Interest Update

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,000 shares, a drop of 92.2% from the April 30th total of 51,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 333,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of 3i Group stock traded down $0.26 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $7.77. 1,152,899 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.08. 3i Group has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $10.54.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

