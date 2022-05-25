$4.67 EPS Expected for Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) to announce $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Parker-Hannifin’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $4.62 and the highest is $4.76. Parker-Hannifin reported earnings per share of $4.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin will report full-year earnings of $18.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.19 to $18.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $19.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.73 to $20.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Parker-Hannifin.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 27.07%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.11 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $376.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $305.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $384.00 to $338.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.71.

In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,794,892,000 after buying an additional 190,889 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after acquiring an additional 88,326 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,344,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,516,523,000 after acquiring an additional 117,616 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.5% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 3,165,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $898,195,000 after acquiring an additional 108,413 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

PH stock opened at $262.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Parker-Hannifin has a 52-week low of $253.33 and a 52-week high of $340.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $276.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.57.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $1.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $5.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is currently 41.14%.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

