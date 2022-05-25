$410.04 Million in Sales Expected for HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) to report sales of $410.04 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have provided estimates for HubSpot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $409.29 million and the highest is $413.98 million. HubSpot posted sales of $310.79 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HubSpot will report full-year sales of $1.72 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $2.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.13 billion to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow HubSpot.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $395.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.05 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 4.52% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HUBS. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $485.00 to $405.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of HubSpot from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.37.

NYSE:HUBS opened at $307.95 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -224.78 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $413.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $534.59. HubSpot has a fifty-two week low of $295.53 and a fifty-two week high of $866.00.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.80, for a total transaction of $4,525,056.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 200 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.01, for a total transaction of $93,402.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,629 shares in the company, valued at $18,040,129.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,094 shares of company stock worth $7,288,708 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in HubSpot by 141.2% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 63.9% in the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 59 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 114.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 60 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

