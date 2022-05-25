$44.34 Billion in Sales Expected for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) will report $44.34 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cigna’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $45.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $43.78 billion. Cigna posted sales of $43.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cigna will report full-year sales of $178.42 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $177.14 billion to $181.58 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $187.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $184.25 billion to $189.60 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cigna.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.73 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Stephens lifted their price objective on Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $235.00 to $272.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Cigna from $238.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cigna currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $280.20.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 10,069 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total value of $2,302,780.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.70, for a total transaction of $61,291.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 142,998 shares of company stock worth $37,628,011 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $747,950,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Cigna by 156.0% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,749,563 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $350,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066,059 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cigna by 25.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,191,358 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $764,682,000 after acquiring an additional 639,645 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cigna during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,383,000. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC lifted its position in Cigna by 5.4% during the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,394,259 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,626,135,000 after acquiring an additional 377,954 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI stock opened at $264.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. Cigna has a 52-week low of $191.74 and a 52-week high of $271.71. The company has a market capitalization of $84.06 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $253.36 and its 200 day moving average is $234.85.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is 27.79%.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

