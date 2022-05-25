$455.03 Million in Sales Expected for SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) to report $455.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for SMART Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $455.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $455.10 million. SMART Global posted sales of $437.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SMART Global will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.86 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SMART Global.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.10. SMART Global had a return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $449.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. SMART Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SGH. Barclays cut their price target on SMART Global from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of SMART Global from $42.50 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SMART Global has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.69.

Shares of SGH opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.32 and a beta of 1.17. SMART Global has a one year low of $20.36 and a one year high of $37.25.

In other news, SVP Claude Demby sold 27,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total transaction of $654,844.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 164,500 shares in the company, valued at $3,936,485. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in shares of SMART Global during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 162.9% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SMART Global by 284.1% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 618.6% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.61% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Company Profile

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures specialty solutions for the computing, memory, and LED markets in the United states, Brazil, China, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Memory Solutions, Intelligent Platforms Solutions, and LED Solutions segments. The company offers dynamic random access memory modules for desktops, notebooks, servers, and smartphones; embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products.

