$456.17 Million in Sales Expected for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) will post sales of $456.17 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tyler Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $448.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $461.06 million. Tyler Technologies reported sales of $405.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies will report full year sales of $1.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.85 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $2.08 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Tyler Technologies.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $456.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $540.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. TheStreet lowered Tyler Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.69.

In other Tyler Technologies news, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.97, for a total value of $897,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,264,388.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel M. Pope sold 696 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.06, for a total value of $279,833.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TYL. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 125.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies stock opened at $333.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $398.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $453.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Tyler Technologies has a 12-month low of $327.97 and a 12-month high of $557.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.05 and a beta of 0.82.

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

