$469.27 Million in Sales Expected for Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) will report sales of $469.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Harsco’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $462.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $476.60 million. Harsco posted sales of $569.82 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Harsco will report full year sales of $1.88 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.88 billion to $1.89 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.95 billion to $1.97 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Harsco.

Harsco (NYSE:HSC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.04). Harsco had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a positive return on equity of 7.10%. The business had revenue of $452.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $447.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. Harsco’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

HSC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Harsco from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harsco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Harsco in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barrington Research cut their price objective on Harsco from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NYSE:HSC opened at $7.59 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $602.78 million, a P/E ratio of -14.06 and a beta of 1.97. Harsco has a 52 week low of $6.91 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.72.

In related news, CEO F Nicholas Grasberger III bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.92 per share, with a total value of $298,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.91% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HSC. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 119.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 521,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,657,000 after acquiring an additional 284,344 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 64.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 73,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 22.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,000 after acquiring an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 54.7% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 27,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Harsco by 26.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 180,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after acquiring an additional 37,479 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Harsco Corporation provides environmental solutions for industrial and specialty waste streams worldwide. It operates through two segments, Harsco Environmental and Harsco Clean Earth. The Harsco Environmental segment offers on-site services for material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; manufactures and sells industrial abrasives, roofing granules, aluminum dross, and scrap processing systems; and produces value-added downstream products from industrial waste-stream.

