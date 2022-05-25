$48.49 Million in Sales Expected for CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTREGet Rating) will report $48.49 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for CareTrust REIT’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $49.46 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $46.90 million. CareTrust REIT reported sales of $48.26 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.5%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CareTrust REIT will report full year sales of $194.98 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $188.20 million to $198.60 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $200.63 million, with estimates ranging from $193.10 million to $207.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover CareTrust REIT.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of CareTrust REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of CareTrust REIT from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of CareTrust REIT from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.43.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTRE. Castellan Group grew its position in CareTrust REIT by 17.9% during the first quarter. Castellan Group now owns 132,290 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 20,085 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 428,071 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,262,000 after acquiring an additional 10,545 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in CareTrust REIT during the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Dean Capital Management increased its stake in CareTrust REIT by 13.2% in the first quarter. Dean Capital Management now owns 49,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 5,781 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of CareTrust REIT by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 319,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,169,000 after buying an additional 13,391 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

CTRE stock opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 225.00 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.59. CareTrust REIT has a 52-week low of $15.90 and a 52-week high of $24.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from CareTrust REIT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,375.00%.

CareTrust REIT, Inc is a self-administered, publicly-traded real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing, seniors housing and other healthcare-related properties. With a nationwide portfolio of long-term net-leased properties, and a growing portfolio of quality operators leasing them, CareTrust REIT is pursuing both external and organic growth opportunities across the United States.

