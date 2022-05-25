$49.95 Million in Sales Expected for HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) will post sales of $49.95 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for HarborOne Bancorp’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $49.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $50.30 million. HarborOne Bancorp posted sales of $54.23 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that HarborOne Bancorp will report full-year sales of $205.25 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $202.90 million to $207.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $217.10 million, with estimates ranging from $212.80 million to $221.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for HarborOne Bancorp.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. HarborOne Bancorp had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 22.78%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on HONE shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $15.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, March 18th.

Shares of HONE opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $15.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.42.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 12th. This is a boost from HarborOne Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 27.72%.

In other HarborOne Bancorp news, CEO James W. Blake sold 40,053 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.25, for a total value of $570,755.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James W. Blake sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.10, for a total value of $755,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 340,053 shares of company stock worth $4,980,755. Corporate insiders own 5.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HONE. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,137,000 after acquiring an additional 135,505 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,413,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $19,814,000 after buying an additional 72,114 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 460,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,838,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 357,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 343.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 264,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,929,000 after purchasing an additional 205,159 shares during the period. 57.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans, including indirect automobile lease loans.

