$500.61 Million in Sales Expected for CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) will post sales of $500.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for CarGurus’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.94 million and the highest is $505.40 million. CarGurus reported sales of $217.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 129.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that CarGurus will report full year sales of $2.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.22 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.92 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.52 billion to $3.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow CarGurus.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. CarGurus had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 2.05%. The firm had revenue of $430.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 151.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CARG. BTIG Research lowered their price objective on shares of CarGurus from $49.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. TheStreet lowered shares of CarGurus from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of CarGurus from $56.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other CarGurus news, CFO Scot Christopher Fredo sold 2,269 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $101,083.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 123,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,516,270.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 11,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $525,105.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,146 shares of company stock worth $1,282,441. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CARG. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in CarGurus by 3.6% in the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 12,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CarGurus by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $22.35 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $36.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.72. CarGurus has a 1-year low of $20.15 and a 1-year high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.54.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

