$509.51 Million in Sales Expected for Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) to report $509.51 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Helmerich & Payne’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $494.00 million and the highest is $520.20 million. Helmerich & Payne posted sales of $332.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Helmerich & Payne will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.38 billion to $2.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helmerich & Payne.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Helmerich & Payne had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 12.30%. The firm had revenue of $467.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $449.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.60) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have commented on HP. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $36.50 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $33.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Helmerich & Payne in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.92.

In other Helmerich & Payne news, CAO Sara Marie Momper sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.47, for a total transaction of $74,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Lindsay sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total transaction of $337,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 161,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,793,440 over the last quarter. 4.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 29.2% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 90.2% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 677 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 1.4% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 22,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 14,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 23.3% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,183 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Helmerich & Payne stock opened at $47.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $45.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.65 and a beta of 1.75. Helmerich & Payne has a 52 week low of $20.93 and a 52 week high of $50.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Helmerich & Payne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.87%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

