$54.50 Million in Sales Expected for DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) This Quarter

Analysts expect DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) to report $54.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for DHT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.80 million to $60.30 million. DHT posted sales of $45.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that DHT will report full year sales of $244.22 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $222.00 million to $278.61 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $302.09 million, with estimates ranging from $281.40 million to $334.53 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DHT.

Get DHT alerts:

DHT (NYSE:DHT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The shipping company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.02). DHT had a negative net margin of 14.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $38.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. DHT’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHT shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on DHT in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut DHT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.83.

NYSE:DHT opened at $5.66 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $966.72 million, a PE ratio of -22.64 and a beta of -0.32. DHT has a fifty-two week low of $4.55 and a fifty-two week high of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. DHT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its position in shares of DHT by 84.9% during the 4th quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 3,617,512 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $18,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660,819 shares during the last quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DHT by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Impala Asset Management LLC now owns 3,751,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,472,000 after buying an additional 997,874 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of DHT by 411.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,140,080 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,400,000 after purchasing an additional 917,361 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in DHT by 831.3% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 841,171 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $5,493,000 after acquiring an additional 750,848 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in DHT by 667.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 786,148 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after purchasing an additional 683,712 shares during the last quarter. 55.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DHT (Get Rating)

DHT Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates crude oil tankers primarily in Monaco, Singapore, and Norway. As of March 17, 2022, it had a fleet of 26 very large crude carriers with a capacity of 8,043,657 deadweight tons. The company was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DHT (DHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for DHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.